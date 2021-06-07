'Battle of the Badges Blood Drive' brings two public safety departments together

The Auburn Fire and Police Department sponsored a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross Tuesday in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine — When local fire and police departments battle each other, it's usually on a softball field or basketball court. One of those battles happened Tuesday, but it wasn't held on the diamond or hardwood, but at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.

The third annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive pitted the Auburn Fire and Police Departments against each other to help fill the supply shortage of blood in Maine.

“The need for blood is so severe at this time," Red Cross Account Executive Tracy Sautter said. “It always does well. It’s one of my biggest drives every year.”

Sautter added normally the drive is held at the end of July but it was pushed up to Tuesday to fill the need for blood for the state's hospitals, medical centers, and first responders.

Swing by today to donate at BATTLE OF THE BADGES Blood Drive! Join the American Red Cross today at our hotel to donate... Posted by Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Despite the date change aligning with the back end of the Fourth of July weekend, Sautter said nearly all appointments were booked and several walk-ins donated blood as well.

Before folks could give their health information or sit in a chair and await a needle, they needed to vote for their "favorite" sponsor of the event, Auburn Fire or Auburn Police.

The drive ended at 6 p.m. with the fire department winning the blood drive by getting the most votes. Red Cross officials estimated roughly 47 units of blood were donated which can potentially save nearly 150 people's lives.

Phillip MacCallum is an EMS Coordnitaror for Auburn Fire and said having a proper blood supply is necessary to best serve the community.

“With the blood shortage, we know that our trauma patients could have worse outcomes if there’s no blood available so we’re here to try to prevent that," he said.

Of course, there was humor involved with the event as MacCallum and other firefighters urged folks to vote for their department.

“Anytime we get a chance to help the community we apricate coming together for a little friendly competition," MacCallum said. “It’s important that we do our best to make sure there’s a sufficient [blood] supply available.”