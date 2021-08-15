Car crash on I-295 northbound, near Falmouth

NEWS CENTER Maine teams observed a serious car crash on Sunday afternoon. The accident was cleared just before 7 p.m.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A serious crash caused significant delays on I-295 Northbound near Falmouth on Sunday afternoon, as traffic was limited to one lane.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse was close to the scene and observed significant damage to the front and rear of one vehicle.

Maine State Police was on the scene of the crash. As of 7 p.m. officials with Maine State Police didn't have any details to share about the crash.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

According to Stackhouse, road crews were seen clearing debris in the median throughout the cleanup process. Around 6:45 p.m., the car was taken out of the median and put on the back of a tow truck. Stackhouse observed significant damage to the front and rear of the vehicle

Both lanes on I-295 North were reopened just before 7 p.m. and the car involved was towed away.