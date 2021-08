Officials say teen driver Russell Kirshman crossed the center line and struck Hardy Preston's car head-on.

PEMBROKE, Maine — Officials say distracted driving and driving too fast for conditions caused a fatal car accident in Pembroke on Wednesday night.

According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 17-year-old Russell Kirshman of Marion Township crossed the centerline and struck the car of Hardy Preston, 58, of Edmunds Township head-on.

Moss said Preston died at the scene and Kirshman was transported to Calais Regional Hospital for minor injuries.