Woman faces charges following I-95 crash

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A woman is facing charges tonight following a serious crash on I-95.

According to State Police, on Saturday morning, August 14, Kaitlyn Hawkes, 28, and a passenger were traveling southbound on the turnpike in Pittsfield.

Officials say Hawkes attempted to use a crossover-- the strip of pavement connecting the north and southbound lanes-- to change direction.

However, when moving into the passing lane her car was struck by an oncoming truck.

Hawkes was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries. Her passenger was taken by Life Flight to Bangor with serious injuries.

Hawkes has been charged with aggravated driving to endanger and driving with an expired license.