New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only

Federal regulators said last week that the commercial shrimp industry will be closed for another 3 years.

The New England shrimp fishing industry could eventually reopen for recreational fishing.

Commercial shrimping has been shut down in New England since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the shrimp population and warming ocean temperatures.

A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided last week to keep the business shuttered for at least three more years.

The commission said Friday that work is ongoing about how best to manage the species in the future.