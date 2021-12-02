New England shrimp industry should not restart, experts say

A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote Dec. 17 on whether to reopen fishing.

A group of experts is recommending keeping New England’s shrimp fishing industry closed down because of concerns about the health of the population.

The industry has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said the shrimp are in jeopardy in part because of the warming of waters off New England.

A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote Dec. 17 on whether to reopen fishing.