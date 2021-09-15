Brewer City Council votes to allow adult-use marijuana retail stores

LaBree Daniels said medical marijuana is already allowed in the city of Brewer but we felt it was time to expand to allow these legal businesses to come to Brewer.

BREWER, Maine — Brewer City Council voted to have the city become the latest municipality to allow adult-use marijuana retail stores and testing facilities in the city Tuesday night.

The council amended the Land Use Code to allow for the marijuana retail stores and testing facilities to operate in specific zoning districts.

Mayor Michele LaBree Daniels said businesses will be allowed in the area of upper Wilson Street and Dirigo Drive along with a few connecting streets in that area. The businesses also can't be within 500 feet of a school.

LaBree Daniels said medical marijuana is already allowed in the city of Brewer but we felt it was time to expand to allow these legal businesses to come to Brewer.

"We are starting with this and seeing where it’s going to go," said LaBree Daniels. "I think it’s gonna be adding businesses to areas that are open for business right now that have space for either new buildings or unused buildings that need someone to come in and make it home. I believe that should make a good fit."