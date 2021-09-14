Memorial road signs to be unveiled honoring 12 fallen state police Troopers

MAINE, USA — Twelve Maine roadways will be dedicated to Maine State Troopers who have died in the line of duty.
The dedicated roadways for each Trooper will be marked with memorial signs in both directions along the road. The signs will be located as close as possible to the patrol area of the fallen officer.
On Wednesday, two of the families of the fallen troopers will unveil their signs along their respective routes.
Family members of Trooper James Drew Griffith will unveil his sign in Thomaston at 10:00 a.m. Trooper Griffith was killed on April 15, 1996, when a car struck his cruiser as he was attempting to make a U-turn to pursue a speeding car in Warren. The memorial signs will be placed on Route 1, starting at the intersection with Dexter St. and extending south one mile.
At 3:00 p.m. the family of Trooper Charles Black will unveil his sign in York. Trooper Black was shot to death on July 9, 1964, outside the Maine National Bank in South Berwick during an armed robbery. The memorial signs will be placed on Route 1 starting at the intersection of Animal Park Rd and stretching north on Route 1 for one mile.
The 12 troopers being honored are listed below along with the location:
Detective Ben Campbell, (4/3/2019): Hampden, Route 202 Beginning at the Bangor-Hampden town line and extending south one mile,
Detective Glenn Strange, (10/17/1997): Houlton, Route 1 Beginning at the Littleton-Houlton town line and extending south one mile,
Trooper James Drew Griffith, (4/15/1996): Thomaston, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Dexter St and extending south one mile,
Trooper Jeff Parola, (11/13/1994): Sidney, Route 104 Begin 0.5 miles north of Lyons Road and extending south one mile,
Lt. Rene Goupil, (1/23/1990): Saco, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection of Route 98 and extending south one mile,
Detective Giles Landry, (3/32/1989): Leeds, Route 202 Beginning at the Leeds/Greene town line extending north one mile,
Trooper Michael Veilleux, (6/17/1986): Dayton, Route 35 Beginning at the Lyman/Dayton town line and extending north one mile,
Trooper Tom Merry, (7/12/1980): Palmyra Route 2 Beginning at the Newport/Palmyra town line and extending west one mile,
Trooper Charles Black, (7/9/1964): York Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Animal Park Rd and extending north on Route 1 one mile,
Trooper Frank Wing, (7/19/1928): Millinocket, Route 11 Beginning at the intersection of the Golden Rd and extending south one mile,
Patrolman Fred Foster, (8/30/1925): Belfast, Route 3 Beginning at Schoodic Drive and extending west one mile,
Patrolman Emery Gooch, (8/9/1924): Mattawamkeag, Route 2 Beginning at the intersection of Route 157 and extending north for one mile