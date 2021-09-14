Memorial road signs to be unveiled honoring 12 fallen state police Troopers

Two of the 12 families will hold public ceremonies Wednesday to unveil their fallen Trooper's sign.

MAINE, USA — Twelve Maine roadways will be dedicated to Maine State Troopers who have died in the line of duty.

The dedicated roadways for each Trooper will be marked with memorial signs in both directions along the road. The signs will be located as close as possible to the patrol area of the fallen officer.

On Wednesday, two of the families of the fallen troopers will unveil their signs along their respective routes.

Family members of Trooper James Drew Griffith will unveil his sign in Thomaston at 10:00 a.m. Trooper Griffith was killed on April 15, 1996, when a car struck his cruiser as he was attempting to make a U-turn to pursue a speeding car in Warren. The memorial signs will be placed on Route 1, starting at the intersection with Dexter St. and extending south one mile.

At 3:00 p.m. the family of Trooper Charles Black will unveil his sign in York. Trooper Black was shot to death on July 9, 1964, outside the Maine National Bank in South Berwick during an armed robbery. The memorial signs will be placed on Route 1 starting at the intersection of Animal Park Rd and stretching north on Route 1 for one mile.

The 12 troopers being honored are listed below along with the location: