MAINE, USA — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

Be sure to take advantage of the snow before heading back to work or school. No matter what you chose to do outside Sunday, it wasn't as cold and the snow was perfect.

If you aren't able to get out Sunday, hopefully you can Monday. Whether it's on the downhill ski areas, the cross country ski trails, snowshoeing, or snowmobiling, all activities are in prime shape right now.

Sugarloaf dropped the ropes on over 20 trails over the weekend.

Pineland Farms has the majority of their trails open, and snowmobiling conditions have boomed with the two moderate snowfalls.

There are plenty of options from western Maine to the county for the week ahead. Though it'll be a chilly start to the week, temperatures are moderate towards the end, with no precipitation expected until next weekend.

