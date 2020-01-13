Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

Fear not snow lovers, this wet weather won't last for long. Natural snow is in the forecast into next weekend. And for the ski slopes, Greg Warner, the Director of Snow Surfaces at Sunday River says it'll be like the rain never happened.

"So after a weather event here at Sunday River, we will typically go out and survey the terrain, see what trails need the most attention, and our grooming and snow-making teams will waste no time at all getting out and starting guns up, and pushing snow around and getting our trials back into shape."

"It usually takes us a week or less to get the entire resort back into excellent shape," says Warner.

Don't forget to thank a snow-maker or a member of the mountain operations team!

Some areas did see natural snow out of this storm. If you're looking for abundant snow for snowmobiling, this is the week to head to the County.

