MAINE, USA — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

We went out with a bang with some awesome snow for New Years Day. Thanks to Mother Nature, Sunday River was dumped with 15 inches of snow and bluebird conditions returned on Thursday.

With light snow today, expect packed powder conditions on Sunday. Mt. Abram and Sugarloaf have been able to drop the ropes on numerous trails, and Bigrock mountain is 100% open. All but one trail are open at King Pine, and Wildcat increased their trail count to 36.

And if you haven't been able to get out this week, hopefully you have some time to do so on Sunday and in the week ahead. Mother Nature may be helping us out a little bit next week, however, stay tuned to the forecast for the latest on that.

