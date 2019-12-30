MAINE, USA — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

We are heading into our final few days of our holiday week, and it looks we'll not only have the opportunity to see some snow but you can get out on the snowmobile trails, along with the downhill skiing, cross country, and snowshoeing trails across the state of Maine and New Hampshire.

In the White mountains, head to Jackson Ski Touring for some cross country skiing. The trail options are limited, but there are about 10km worth of trails available.

Great Glen Trails is open for snowshoeing and tubing.

Snowmobiling is still rather limited to the county until the storm rolls through, but there are plenty of hiking options through Maine Huts & Trails and the AMC at Mount Washington.

While we could have some mixed precip in western Maine and into NH, it does look like we will see more snow into central and northern Maine. That should enhance our conditions into next weekend.

