MAINE, USA — The first flakes for our next winter storm will fall tonight, but only for southwestern Maine. The storm really takes shape during the day Monday and impacts the entire state Tuesday.

Snow, rain, and sleet are already falling across other sections of New England. The moisture is steadily moving closer to Maine.

It will be cold enough that southwestern Maine sees only snow for Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, though, it becomes more complicated as warmer air causes rain and ice to mix in.

Take a look below...both parts of the storm are outlined by time and impacts.

Part one: Western Maine picks up a few inches of snow (Sunday night - Monday evening)

Snow showers move into York, Cumberland, and southern Oxford counties overnight Sunday into Monday. The image below shows the progression of snow from west to east across Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine

There will likely be some commute related issues in southern Maine on Monday morning, including the Lewiston and Portland metro areas. Snow is going to stick, so slick roads and reduced visibility are in the cards.

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

Snow spreads over western Maine through the day. This includes the western mountains. Totals for York county will be in the 3-6" range, with lower totals north and east. The map below is from Sunday night until around 5 p.m. Monday.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Part two: Eastern Maine gets in on the snow action, warmer air causes mixing at the coast

I hope I haven't lost you yet if you're in northern or eastern Maine...or, at least, you scrolled down until you saw the bold text.

The snow takes over through eastern and northern Maine late Monday into Tuesday. It continues to fall in western Maine, too, as our coastal low develops.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Snow will coat the roads for almost all Mainers. The tricky piece to this storm is the mixing along the coastline. Even there, though, some sleet mixing in could cause some commute problems.

RELATED: Two-part storm Monday into Tuesday; double-digit totals in the mountains

Expect most of the snowfall to occur during the day on Tuesday. The map below depicts totals from Monday night until Wednesday morning.

NEWS CENTER Maine

As a reminder, this is the second piece of a two part storm...meaning a handful of spots in western Maine end up with cumulative totals of close to or over a foot of snow.

Lingering snow showers clear during the day Wednesday. The cold weather seems pretty short lived, though...temperatures take a turn for the warmer by the end of the week.

Travel safely around the new year holiday. A lot of people will be on the roads and things will be slick.

If you're on social media, give me a follow on Twitter or Facebook. I'll be posting updates through the event, and Ryan will have you covered here tomorrow morning.