The 6th Annual 'Portland Kids Duathlon' gives younger Mainers the chance to compete

The race has introduced almost 1,000 kids to duathlon racing in its six years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Typically, when you think of triathlons or road races, you think they are for adults. But on Sunday morning, one event was just for the kids.

The 6th Annual Portland Kids Duathlon gave kids, ages three to 12, a chance to show off their competitive side with a race that combines running and biking.

In its six years, the race has introduced almost 1,000 kids to duathlon racing, according to Race Director Amy Landry.

"Multi-sport racing is so good for kids. They need to move their bodies in lots of different ways," Landry said. "Doing more than one sport at a time is really good for their motor development, but also just getting them outside and getting them healthy and setting those habits when they're really young."

This year's race raised $14,000, benefitting the Foundation for Portland Public Schools.

Landry and her husband Tom are avid multi-sport enthusiasts. They were inspired to create this event when their daughter was four years old and, at the time didn't have any sports opportunities for her age.