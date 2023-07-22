Maine's Outdoor Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a handful of screenings to choose from

Tickets are available for $15 in advance online and $18 at the door.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Outdoor Film Festival is in full swing, with dozens headed to check out this year's lineup of short films and documentaries at screenings in Portland.

With a new projector screen this year, folks this weekend can check out two showings on the big screen at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute's back lawn.

On Saturday, doors opened for a two-and-a-half hour program, "The Cormorant Program," that will feature outdoor adventure flicks and conservation short films like 'Bottomturn,' 'Chicas Al Agua,' and 'Farm on the River,' among others.

Sunday night's film, "The Osprey Program," will feature short films 'Adaptive Adventure,' 'Wild and Still,' 'The Storm Chaser,' 'We Belong To The Land,' 'Urban Oasis,' 'Finding Hetch Hetchy' and more.

Before the showing, people can network with filmmakers, try out food trucks and drinks from Baxter Brewing on location, and get cozy with the bring-your-own-lawn chair policy.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to connect with like-minded people, and watch outdoor adventure, and conservation films outside," Director Nick Callanan said. "It's a nice mix of different works and we've got 29 different films this year that are Maine-adjacent. They are either made in Maine or by Maine filmmakers."