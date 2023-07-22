Honoring Trent Gibson: Community rides together to support mental health

Shortly after his passing, his family took a courageous step by founding "Stay for Life," a nonprofit dedicated to supporting men's mental health.

WELLS, Maine — On a sunny Saturday in Wells, the streets roared with the sound of motorcycles, as hundreds of bikers came together to pay tribute to Trent Gibson, an 18-year-old who died by suicide last year.

The community rallied around Trent's memory, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health issues.

"People are just rolling in here," Trent's aunt, Margo Stevens, said as bikers gathered for the ride. "This is so awesome. I just want to keep taking pictures. It's just amazing how many people are here."

The riders' purpose wasn't just a leisurely joy ride. They came together to honor a life that ended too soon.

Angela Stevens, Trent's mother, shared her heart-wrenching story of the day her family's world turned upside down.

"We went out bowling. He wasn't answering my texts, so I went home just to talk with him and found him deceased at home," Angela Stevens said.

Trent was only 18 years old and had just graduated from high school when he died on June 19, 2022.

Shortly after Trent's passing, his family took a courageous step by founding "Stay; For Life," a nonprofit dedicated to supporting men's mental health.

The initiative aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly among men who often find it challenging to express their emotional struggles openly.

Margo Stevens highlighted the significance of the endeavor.

"The stigma around it sometimes, you know, men feel that they can't say when they are having a hard time," she said.

With "Stay; For Life," the family seeks to create an environment where individuals can talk openly about their mental health challenges without fear of judgment.

The gathering of bikers Saturday sent a powerful message to anyone battling with mental health issues: You are not alone.

"I would say more than half of these people either know someone who has died from suicide or they themselves have contemplated suicide," Angela Stevens said.

The event served as a platform to remind everyone that mental health struggles affect many lives and that reaching out for help and support is essential.

"I tingle inside when I think about it," Kelly Akerley, the mother of Trent's girlfriend when he died, said. "I just have to wonder, and we've talked about it so many times, how could he not know he was this loved?"

The gathering of friends, family, and even strangers demonstrated the immense love and care that surrounded Trent, showcasing how vital it is for individuals to recognize their worth and the impact they have on others.

In loving memory of Trent Gibson, "Stay; For Life" pledges to ride on, advocating for mental health awareness and support.

The nonprofit hopes to touch the lives of many and prevent others from suffering the pain that Trent's family endured.

"There is no doubt in my mind that if he knew what kind of an impact his suicide was going to have, he wouldn't have done it," Angela Stevens said.

This sentiment underscores the urgency of encouraging open conversations about mental health and the need to support those struggling.