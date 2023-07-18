Maine Things To Do | Bucksport Bay Festival, Maine Open Farm Day, Summer Craft Fair

x
Maine Things To Do

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of July 18 through July 24.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of July 18 through July 24.

FRIDAY, JULY 21- SATURDAY, JULY 22                       

Shapleigh Community Days

Where: Shapleigh

When: Friday 6 to 8 p.m. & Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 22                      

4th Annual Johnny’s Dream Show

Where: Franklin 

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Porsches in the Park

Where: Bug Light, South Portland

When: 11 a.m.  to 2 p.m.

Garden Tour

Where: Hallowell

When: 9 a.m. to noon 

9th Annual Garden Party Fundraiser

Where: Jefferson

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bucksport Bay Festival

Where: Bucksport

When: All day

Summer Craft Fair

Where: Jonesboro 

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saco Car Show

Where: Thornton Academy, Saco

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 22 - SUNDAY, JULY 23

41st Camden-Rockport Antiques Show & Sale

Where: Rockport

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 

The Maine Renaissance Faire 

Where: Acton

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 23              

Maine Open Farm Day

Where: Statewide

When: All day        

