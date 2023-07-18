Maine Things To Do | Bucksport Bay Festival, Maine Open Farm Day, Summer Craft Fair

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of July 18 through July 24.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of July 18 through July 24.

FRIDAY, JULY 21- SATURDAY, JULY 22

Where: Shapleigh

When: Friday 6 to 8 p.m. & Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Where: Franklin

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Bug Light, South Portland

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garden Tour

When: 9 a.m. to noon

9th Annual Garden Party Fundraiser

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bucksport

When: All day

Summer Craft Fair

Where: Jonesboro

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Thornton Academy, Saco

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 22 - SUNDAY, JULY 23

Where: Rockport

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Acton

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Where: Statewide

When: All day