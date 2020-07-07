Blue-green algae, toxic to dogs, possibly found in South Portland park

The city is waiting for confirmation from the Department of Environmental Protection.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — City leaders in South Portland are warning pet owners about possible blue-green algae in Hinkley Park.

The bacteria associated with the algae can be extremely toxic to dogs.

NEWS CENTER Maine looked into blue-green algae in the summer of 2019 as Hinkley Park was found to have blue-green algae at the time.