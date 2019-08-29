SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents in South Portland are being told to keep their dogs away from the shorelines of Hinckley Park after test results showed a blue-green algae bloom in the water that could possibly produce harmful toxins.

RELATED: Dog owners beware: dangerous blue-green algae possible in Maine waters

The announcement was made on the city's Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

"Don’t let them drink the water, swim, or go near the algae that is accumulating near the shore lines," the Facebook post reads. "We will be posting signs all around the ponds to warn dog owners to keep their dogs away."

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is a water-based bacteria that grows quickly in warm waters, forming colorful blooms that stretch across water surfaces. It is not as prevalent here in Maine but the consequences of coming across it are just as great, especially for pets.

It can cause a rash, fever or sickness in humans and in pets and other animals, it can be downright fatal.

"If your dog is prone to run to the water, consider keeping them on a leash when they are near the shoreline or visit one of our other dog friendly parks until the threat of the algae bloom has passed." the Facebook post read.

For a list of lakes known to be impacted by blue-green algae in Maine, click here.