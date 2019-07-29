CONCORD, N.H. — After a cyanobacteria bloom was found in Province Lake, New Hampshire last week, the state urged lake users to "avoid contact with the water."

Cyanobacteria, commonly known as "blue-green algae," is a water-based bacteria that grows quickly in warm waters, forming colorful blooms that stretch across water surfaces.

Exposure to the algae can cause both short and long-lasting side effects. According to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES), these health issues can range from skin rashes, numbness, nausea and blistering, to liver and central nervous system damage.

Due to it's rapid growth rate, cyanobacteria spreads across warm water surfaces, forming green blooms.

Province Lake Association

After testing Province Lake's water last week on July 24 and July 25, NHDES found that the bacteria levels exceeded the state limit and issued an advisory:

"NHDES advises lake users to avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions. NHDES also advises pet owners to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom."

These advisories are quite common in the summertime for lakes and ponds in Maine and New Hampshire. In fact, in Maine alone, there are 122 bodies of water that have had these "algal blooms," according to the Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection.

While large blooms of cyanobacteria can be harmful to humans and animals, the CDC says small amounts of the bacteria can actually help fertilize certain crops such as rice and beans.

The advisory will remain at Province Lake until the bacteria blooms have dwindled to a safe level, but until it does, NHDES will continue to test the water weekly.

