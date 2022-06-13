Gardening with Gutner | Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Field Trip! Gardening with Gutner travels to Boothbay to see the beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — You can't be a gardener in Maine and not visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

When Gardening with Gutner visited, the rhododendrons were in full bloom in the Giles Rhododendron & Perennial Garden which includes more than 175 varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas.

NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner, host of Gardening with Gutner, asked about the challenges the gardens faced this winter.

"Lack of snow cover was the biggest one," Andy Brand, the director of horticulture, explained. "No insulation, so the plants suffered, But it gives us an opportunity to plant new things to show our visitors."

Interesting fact: While walking through the rhododendron garden, Gardening with Gutner learned from Brand that all azaleas are rhododendrons but not all rhododendrons are azaleas.

Brand revealed that after the rhododendrons, peonies, poppies, and cone flowers all bloom.

"There's so much flowering in June here in the gardens," he said.

Gutner next visited the famous trolls hidden in the woods at the gardens. Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo using recycled wood. The five trolls, named Roskva, Lilja, Birk, Soren, and Gro, are the Guardians of the Seeds with a message of conservation.

"The trolls are going to be here for five to seven years depending on how quickly they break down," Brand shared. "They've got such a good message to protect the environment, encouraging us all to be good stewards of the land."

The Bibby & Harold Alfond Children's Garden is a big attraction at the gardens for its appeal to children. Included in the 2 acres is a learning garden, greenhouse, chicken coop, a terrace planted with a rainbow of flowers, story barn, play cottage, small pond, treehouse, and maze lawn inspired by an English design.

"There's so many whimsical elements in this garden that have been selected and built for kids to have fun," Brand said.

Lastly, Brand took Gutner to his favorite spot in all of the gardens, the Lerner Garden of the Five Senses. Encompassing elements such as fragrant herbs, sounds of the fountain, edible fruits, vegetables, and flowers, a panoramic view, and a reflexology labyrinth, all the senses are stimulated.

"The plants that have been put in this garden appeal to all of our senses. Sense of smell. You can hear the water. You can feel some of the foliage," Brand described. "It's just a wonderful place to work and a wonderful place for our visitors to come."

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens opened on May 1 and will stay open until Oct. 23. They are open daily at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine.