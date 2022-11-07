Gardening with Gutner | Children in the Garden

Tom Estabrook shows us some great ideas to get your children in the garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Getting kids out in the garden is good for their bodies and minds. Studies show kids will try more vegetables if they're involved in the growing process. In addition to the physical benefits of working in a garden, research indicates that when children have contact with soil during activities like digging and planting, they have improved moods, better learning experiences, and decreased anxiety. And if those benefits are enough, researchers have found that children who participated in gardening projects scored higher in science-related subjects in school.

Gardening with Gutner talked with Tom Estabrook, owner of Estabrook's, a garden center in Yarmouth. He is passionate about getting kids in the garden.

"I think children are the future of gardening. So it's important for us to continue to teach them," Estabrook said.

Food is always an inspiration. Estabrook recommended a hanging strawberry plant.

"You go out in the morning, or any time of day, really. Pick some strawberries. Put them on the cereal," he said. "Interactive, right?"

Plants that attract butterflies are also great interactive tools. Butterfly weed is a food source for caterpillars.

"We're kind of connecting nature to the kids, bringing that full circle," Estabrook explained.

Bird feeders, especially hummingbird feeders, are not only interactive but also teach responsibility because they need to be cleaned frequently for the birds' health.

Giving a child their own tools is another way to foster a love of gardening.

"Make it interactive for them but also give them some of their own ownership," Estabrook recommended. "Having your own tools creates a sense of investment in gardening."

Most importantly: Keep it fun. There's nothing like a water fight with the spray nozzle. There's so much to learn with gardening, but children may lose interest if you bog down the experience with too many serious aspects.

"Gardening doesn't have to stop. It's full-time, year-round. Keep it interactive and you're going to teach the kids just a great, great hobby for life," Estabrook added.