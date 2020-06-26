City of Bangor reminds residents to stay safe, socially distance on July 4th

Bangor's 4th of July celebrations are pushed back due to COVID-19, and the city is reminding residents to stay safe at their own celebrations

BANGOR, Maine — As the 4th of July gets closer, the City of Bangor is reminding residents to stay safe as they celebrate the holiday in a COVID-19 world.

The city's annual parade and firework celebrations have been postponed due to the pandemic, but in a Facebook post, the City of Bangor reminded people to stay safe and mindful of their health at their own celebrations.

The city also reminded people that it is one of 50 communities in the state that does not allow fireworks to be set off without a proper fireworks display permit. Sparklers are okay.

