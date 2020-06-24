'Reverse parade' planned for July 4th in Bar Harbor

The “reverse parade” will involve walking or driving through the festively decorated town, instead of watching the parade in a crowd.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The coronavirus pandemic may have squandered many Fourth of July festivities across the state, but Bar Harbor is getting a little creative to make sure people can celebrate Independence Day safely.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announced its unique plans for the Fourth on Wednesday. Instead of the typical parade, where cars and floats weave through streets among onlooking crowds, this year the parade will be in "reverse."

The “reverse parade” will involve walking or driving through the festively decorated town, instead of watching the parade in a crowd. The Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and businesses to take part by patriotically decorating their homes, buildings, storefronts, front lawns, or porches.

The Chamber emphasizes that the “reverse parade” celebrations are not limited to their town, and call for all towns across Mount Desert Island to break out in red, white, and blue. They say they hope that this celebration will offer a safe way for people to come together during a difficult time.

A list of participating businesses and residential areas can be found on the Visit Bar Harbor website starting June 29.

