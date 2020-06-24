x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

holidays

'Reverse parade' planned for July 4th in Bar Harbor

The “reverse parade” will involve walking or driving through the festively decorated town, instead of watching the parade in a crowd.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The coronavirus pandemic may have squandered many Fourth of July festivities across the state, but Bar Harbor is getting a little creative to make sure people can celebrate Independence Day safely.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announced its unique plans for the Fourth on Wednesday. Instead of the typical parade, where cars and floats weave through streets among onlooking crowds, this year the parade will be in "reverse."

The “reverse parade” will involve walking or driving through the festively decorated town, instead of watching the parade in a crowd. The Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and businesses to take part by patriotically decorating their homes, buildings, storefronts, front lawns, or porches.

The Chamber emphasizes that the “reverse parade” celebrations are not limited to their town, and call for all towns across Mount Desert Island to break out in red, white, and blue. They say they hope that this celebration will offer a safe way for people to come together during a difficult time.

A list of participating businesses and residential areas can be found on the Visit Bar Harbor website starting June 29.

RELATED: Augusta cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to COVID-19

RELATED: Portland's 4th of July fireworks celebration cancelled due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Southwest Harbor 4th of July fireworks canceled due to coronavirus

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

RELATED: BIW strike won't affect delivery of machines to swab maker

RELATED: New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

RELATED: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

RELATED: Inmates got coronavirus stimulus checks, and the IRS wants them back