4th of July fireworks go off without a hitch in Portland and Bangor Sunday night

After COVID spoiled the summer of 2020, people returned to the waterfronts of Portland and Bangor to enjoy the Maine fireworks

PORTLAND, Maine — After a year lost to the coronavirus, well-known Fourth of July traditions were back.

While it was a cold and soggy start to the holiday around Maine, things cleared up in time for some impressive fireworks displays Sunday night.

Thousands showed up in Portland and Bangor to see fireworks for the first time since the COVID pandemic gripped the nation.

The City of Portland blasted off fireworks from the Eastern Prom Sunday night, wowing thousands of people that turned out to watch the display.

The City of Bangor shot off fireworks over the Penobscot River with hundreds of people watching from the Bangor and Brewer waterfronts.

NEWS CENTER Maine had thousands of viewers on our live streams of both displays.

One of the live stream viewers was excited to see the show.

"Thank you, NEWS CENTER Maine crew," said YouTube watcher Andrei. "You did a great job connecting all of us, dispersed all over the state and the country!"

In Boston, the Boston Pops played to a huge crowd that returned to watch the fireworks over the Charles River Sunday night.

In New York City, the traditional Macy's Fourth of July fireworks took place Sunday night over the East River, with shells shot from five barges in a televised, choreographed spectacle. Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating.

Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest also once again welcomed live audiences to watch the epic showdown in which Joey Chestnut set a new record.