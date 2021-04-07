New summer camp teaches girls about Mother Nature and climate change

For a week, girls learn through hands-on activities about plants, animals, climate change, gardening, and community impact.

MILBRIDGE, Maine — For one summer camp in Downeast Maine, it's about a lot more than just having fun in the sun. It's about learning what our planet has to offer and how kids can make a difference.

"OWLette," which stands for Outdoor Women Lead for girls, is a free camp for young women in Milbridge who want to make a difference.

For a week, girls learn through hands-on activities about plants, animals, climate change, gardening, and community impact.

It's an effort to teach them about how to take care of the planet's ecosystems and how to make a difference.

The free nature camp is in its first year and is designed just for girls.

A few days ago, before this July cold snap, I visited a new summer camp in Milbridge that is teaching girls about how to appreciate the outdoors and take care of Mother Nature. I’ll take you to camp tonight at 6 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/9tbe6TuPmp — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) July 4, 2021

"If they can get to know each other, and how we can support each other and the strengths of other types of people, we can also get to know that strengths of our ecosystems and how important it is to take care of it," said Hazel Stark, co-founder, co-CEO, and naturalist educator and registered Maine guide at Maine Outdoor School L3C. "And that if we take care of it, we are taking care of ourselves as well."

"We learn about how to work with nature and conserve it," said 9-year-old camper Nayeli Mawhar. "It's very important to learn how to keep nature healthy!"

First day of OWLette, our free summer day camp for girls! It’s been a lot of fun if not a little hot 🥵 Looking forward to more days with these curious girls! Posted by WHRL - Women for Healthy Rural Living on Monday, June 28, 2021

In the week-long camp, girls will learn about plant identification, animals, animal behavior, climate change, community engagement, community impact.

It is designed for girls who want to make a difference in the world. This is the first year that Maine Outdoor School team up with Women for Healthy rural Living in Milbridge to host such a camp.

"I'm a scout so I love being in nature, camping, just being with the nature!" said Sabrina Davis, one of the campers.

According to Climate Central, the U.S. has warmed almost two degrees since 1895.

NEWS CENTER Maine interviewed the girls about their experience so far -- that was fun! (A bit nerve-wracking for some... Zabet NeuCo) Posted by WHRL - Women for Healthy Rural Living on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The outdoor camp is a way for girls to feel comfortable and learn skills about how to enjoy what the natural world has to offer.

"Those are skills that build resilience over time, especially when you start at a young age," said Stark. "And that just builds so much self-confidence and self-esteem."

Stark said there are many more barriers for girls than for boys in the outdoors.

"Girls don't always see the outdoors and that field as a career option or as something they can feel comfortable doing," said Stark.

"My other camps didn't really teach me a lot about animals and plants, like what to stay away from and what not to touch because you might harm it, even just a little bit of touch," said camper Piper Burgess.

OWLette will host another free summer outdoor-related camp the last week of August for girls ages nine to eleven. Click here if you want to learn more.