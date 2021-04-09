Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July in Maine

Fireworks will return this year to Portland, Bangor, and more

MAINE, USA — After a year of canceled festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, Independence Day celebrations are coming back with a bang across Maine.

Here is a running list of where you can catch Fourth of July fireworks and other events.

Portland

Fireworks: A City of Portland spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine the city will hold a fireworks display this year, but there won't be any accompanying events. Details are expected to be released Friday and closer to the event.

40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 3-K Race: Participants are encouraged to sign up early, as space will be limited to the first 200 runners. Registration will be online only and there will be no registration on the day of the race.

Parade: The annual parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Brewer and will end on Exchange Street in Bangor.

Fireworks: The fireworks display over the Penobscot River in Bangor will start at 9:30 p.m.

Craft Fair/Marketplace: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the YMCA

Parade: The parade, put on by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, will start at 11 a.m. and go through downtown. Click here for the parade route.

Fireworks: The fireworks display over Frechman Bay will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks: Fireworks will be held over the Great Falls and Androscoggin River in Lewiston and Auburn on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. (the rain date is July 5). Organizers say there won't be any vendors, music, or events this year.