Portland market gets top-100 score in Barstool pizza review

Dave Portnoy's 'One Bite Pizza Reviews' has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and he just gave a Portland market one of his best scores ever.

PORTLAND, Maine — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had trouble remembering one of his past girlfriends was from Lewiston, but it seems he'll remember the pizza he had at Monte's Fine Foods in Portland.

Portnoy recently came to Maine to film a series of his popular "One Bite Pizza Reviews," and while it's unclear whether he ventured beyond Portland, he definitely liked at least one pie he tasted in the city.

"8.4. I love it. I love it," Portnoy said after tasting Monte's pizza.

Monte's 8.4 score ranks in the top 100 of the 1,566 pizza reviews Portnoy has done. The reviews include pizza in the United States and abroad.

The review was posted on the "One Bite Pizza Reviews" YouTube channel, which has more than 1 million subscribers, on Friday. In a Facebook post Monday, Monte's said it has been "experiencing unprecedented demand for pizza" in recent days. The market said it was taking steps to address the issues.

During the Monte's review, Portnoy also said he spent time in Portland when he was younger because he dated someone who told people she was from Auburn even though she was actually from a different Maine town. While the name escaped him at first, he eventually asked his producer, "Where's Bates College?" and remembered it was Lewiston.

Portnoy also reviewed OTTO on Congress Street in Portland, scoring it a 7.1.

"I was expecting higher just because I know these are all over the place, so the original location I figured would be unbelievable," he said. "It's a 7.1. It's okay."

Portnoy did hint during the OTTO review that he planned to try Pizzaiolo, another popular Portland pizza place. As of Tuesday morning, that review had not been posted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Portnoy started The Barstool Fund to help small businesses across the country get the help they needed to stay afloat during the pandemic. Business owners who were still paying their employees could apply and tell the company what they needed for money to stay afloat. Recipients then received funds for as long as they needed in order to stay in business. The fund raised more than $35 million to provide aid for more than 600 small businesses, according to its website.