Downtown Bangor’s Wheatpaste Mural Project is back and looking for artists

BANGOR, Maine — Downtown Bangor’s Wheatpaste Mural Project is back again this year and organizers are looking for artists to take part.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership and its partner Launchpad are targeting at least 15 new murals to be selected and installed throughout Downtown Bangor this year.

Betsy Lundy, the Executive Director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership, said the project is about creating a collection of rotating murals that local people can enjoy coming back to look at each year.

Lundy said this year's theme of unity is a much-needed topic for 2021.

"I think the theme unity is really relevant right now. I think that there’s been a lot of divisiveness that’s been really easy to focus on," Lundy said. "So, I think the focus on unity and the idea that downtown Bangor really belongs to everybody. It is a public space, every sidewalk is a public space. And even with our adopt a garden program we’re always really trying to underscore that downtown belongs to everybody."

Wheatpaste art uses flour and water, like wallpaper paste as part of the process of putting up the murals because it makes them easy to be removed in the fall.