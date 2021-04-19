x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Traffic

Tractor-trailer rollover in Portland causing delays on Maine Turnpike

State Police say the driver was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.

PORTLAND, Maine — A tractor-trailer rollover at Exit 48 southbound (Portland) on the Maine Turnpike is expected to cause "significant delays" in the area, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

At 1:45 on Monday, the driver, David Moss, 49, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was taken to Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, State Police say. The Cohenno truck, a company based in Mass., was hauling lumber. 

Turnpike officials say the right lane is blocked. As of 3:20 p.m., there is one lane closed and the wrecker service is en route, police say.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story.

Related Articles