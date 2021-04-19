Tractor-trailer rollover in Portland causing delays on Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — A tractor-trailer rollover at Exit 48 southbound (Portland) on the Maine Turnpike is expected to cause "significant delays" in the area, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.
At 1:45 on Monday, the driver, David Moss, 49, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was taken to Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, State Police say. The Cohenno truck, a company based in Mass., was hauling lumber.
Turnpike officials say the right lane is blocked. As of 3:20 p.m., there is one lane closed and the wrecker service is en route, police say.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
