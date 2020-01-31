ALASKA, USA — When Trooper Drew Massey took a job with Alaska State Police, he probably didn't think he'd be encountering many crocodiles. Especially with sub-zero temperatures outside. But that's exactly what happened late Thursday night.

Trooper Massey responded to a home for an unrelated call for service and, after addressing any issues that led to the call, was introduced to the residents' two crocodiles. As a Mainer working in Alaska, Massey seized the opportunity for a picture.

Massey's father, Lt. Chris Massey of the Augusta Police Department, said his son assured him the animals were well cared for. His son also told him there is no law in Alaska against owning the animals, as long as they are treated properly.

In a 2019 "Chat with the Chief" interview released by the Augusta Police Department, Trooper Drew Massey said military service brought him to Alaska originally. He decided to stay there and pursue a career in law enforcement.

In addition to being Lt. Chris Massey's son, Drew is also the grandson of Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey. So while Drew's father and grandfather certainly have some stories to tell of their careers in law enforcement, Drew is likely the first in the family to say he's encountered crocodiles in Alaska.

