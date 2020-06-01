LIBERTY, Maine — The Liberty Fire Dept. pulled Marla, an elderly mare, from Trues Pond after she wandered out onto the ice and fell through around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters kept the public updated through Facebook, posting videos and photos of the rescue.

According to Liberty Fire Chief Bill Gillespie, 38-year-old Marla wandered about 25-30 feet out onto the ice and fell through, to the point where she was submerged up to its chest.

Liberty Animal Control Officer Heidi Blood, who arrived at the pond around the same time as the rescue crew, said Marla was submerged in the frigid waters for approximately an hour and a half. She said the whole ordeal took about four hours.

Blood explained that the area of the stream where Marla fell has a very steep embankment, so the process of getting her up and out of the water was difficult.

“The main course of action was just keeping her head above water as we tried to inch her closer and closer to the bank,” Blood said.

After finally getting her out of the water using a rope and pulley system, the rescue crew immediately began trying to warm her body temperature up. Blood said, “It took three rounds of warming her up before we could get her back on her feet.”

Throughout the rescue, community members rallied for Marla and the crews, praising the efforts and even offering to bring coffee and sandwiches to everyone at the scene.

“One of the great things about living in a small town is that all the townspeople and officials really come together in times of need,” Blood said.

Sunday night, the Liberty Fire Dept. posted an update on Facebook that Marla was eating and drinking, and seemed to be “holding her own.” The post also shared the owners’ gratitude for the rescue crews, animal control officers, and neighbors who helped in the rescue.

Blood said she’s been in touch with Marla’s owner who said this morning that she was able to get up on her own this morning, which is good news.

“She’s 80% out of the woods now,” Blood said.