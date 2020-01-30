NEW YORK, New York — Meet Duncan. He’s a 20-week-old Collie representing Portland on Team Fluff for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI. He has a rags-to-riches story that’ll be sure to warm your heart.

Duncan was one of more than 80 animals rescued by The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) in the Solon seizure in July 2019. Now, just a few months later, he’s found a happy home with a family in Scarborough and will be playing in the national spotlight in the Puppy Bowl.

Jeanna Roth, the director for community engagement at ARLGP, said that most of the animals from the Solon seizure were placed into foster homes while they either waited to be adopted or placed officially under the shelter’s care.

“[The dogs] came to us in pretty rough shape,” Roth said. “But puppies are resilient…so he did pretty well.”

Duncan after he was rescued from the Solon breeder with an ARLGP volunteer.

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

Duncan’s foster family said he was doing well and was very playful, so ARLGP submitted his application to Animal Planet to be considered for the Bowl.

After trying out for the team in New York City Duncan made the starting lineup for Team Fluff. Two other pups from ARLGP—Jay, who was also rescued from the Solon breeder, and Olive—also made the team, but as “buck-up” dogs.

Duncan, Jay, and Olive are among the 96 puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country making up Team Fluff and Team Ruff. Puppy Bowl XVI will also feature five special needs players including Ferris, a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix; two hearing-impaired pups, a blind and hearing-impaired puppy and one with a cleft palate.

Puppy Bowl 2020 starting lineup Ferris, a Labrador Retriever, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Coach, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, from Morris Animal Refuge, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Portraits of puppies during Puppy Bowl XVI Lee, an Alaskan Malamute, from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Crumpet, an American Staffordshire Terrier, from Angel City Pit Bulls, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Filbert, a Border Collie, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Jack, from Love Leo Rescue, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Sadie, from Paws CT, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Starla, from Danbury Animal Welfare Society, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Sol, from Cartegena Paws, Colombia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Killian, from Green Dogs Unleashed, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Cafecito, from Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Granny, from Paws Crossed, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Strudel, from Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Theodore, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Betty, from Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Lucca, from Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Anise, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Spritz, from Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Gina, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Mocha, from Foster Dogs NYC, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Dolly, from Hearts & Bones Rescue, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Papaya, from Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Aspen, from Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Daphne, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Wilbur, from Paw Works, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rummy, from Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Bobby, from Helen Woodward Animal Center, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Kenny, from Animal Friends, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rhubarb, from Rescue Road Trips, Ohio. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Huck, from Vanderpump Dogs, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Brody, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rocky Road, from Rescue City, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Goldie, from Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rooster, from Sanctuary Rescue, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Poppy, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Bert, from Rescue Dogs Rock, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Candy, from Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Maverick, from Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Linus, from New Life Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Darcy, from Ninna's Road to Rescue, Louisiana. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Kingery, from Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI.

Animal Planet promises this year's edition will include fan-favorite elements like the water bowl cam, the puppy kiss cam, and slow-motion replays.

The goal of the Puppy Bowl is to find these shelter and rescue dogs their forever homes. Duncan has been lucky enough to find his.

Duncan, happy and healthy this week.

Courtesy Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

Roth said she and ARLGP are grateful for the national platform Animal Planet provides with the annual Puppy Bowl.

All of the puppies and kittens that have participated in Puppy Bowl previously have wound up being adopted and hopefully, this year's roster will find their forever families soon.

Animal Planet's 16th annual Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

