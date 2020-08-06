YORK, Maine — York's Wild Kingdom said in a Facebook post that they are planning to open the zoo on June 20.

The amusement park will stay closed for the 2020 season, according to the post.

"It has been very hard decision to make but we think it will be the best and the safest option for our Team Members and Guests," the park wrote.

The park is late to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sunday, June 7, York County had 427 COVID-19 cases - second highest of any county in the state, behind only Cumberland County.

"Due to the current COVID-19 situation, our opening day, hours, rules and exhibits are subject to change. We are closely following all the federal, state and local government guidelines to ensure everybody’s safety," the park wrote.

RELATED: York's Wild Kingdom for sale at $14.2M

RELATED: York's Wild Kingdom warns customers of fake tickets