Hummingbirds are returning to Maine soon. Here's how you can prepare.

Learn how you can turn your yard into a hummingbird's paradise with simple ingredients and common plants.

MAINE, USA — Get your feeders ready, because hummingbirds are making their way back to Maine for some flowers, sunshine, and warmth!

According to Hummingbird Central, ruby-throated hummingbirds are almost back in the Pine Tree State after migrating south for the long winter months.

Hummingbird Central offers an interactive migration map on its website, and the hummingbirds can be seen in just about every New England state except Maine and New Hampshire.

As of Monday, the closest hummingbirds have been reported near Amesbury, Massachusetts, just before the New Hampshire line into Seabrook.

As the hummingbirds are quickly returning to Vacationland, now is the perfect time to prepare your hummingbird feeders for their arrival.

Unlike their fellow common backyard birds, such as chickadees or cardinals, hummingbirds prefer a sweet concoction to drink rather than seeds and nuts.

They're almost here! A hummingbird update from https://t.co/U0oSxuhi4a

The first graphic is from today and the second is from April 5. pic.twitter.com/h1ZGTo8M9Y — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) April 17, 2023

According to Maine Audobon, here is the perfect mixture to ensure your neighborhood hummingbirds are happy and full this summer:

"Use a mixture of four parts water to one part plain white sugar. That’s all you need. Don’t use honey or other types of sugar. Don’t use red dye or other commercial mixes. Just plain ol’ water and sugar."

Hummingbirds also favor many common native plants around you, according to Maine Audobon. Having a few of them in your yard can also create a beneficial and enriching environment for hummingbirds.

Maine Audobon lists the following native plants that keep hummingbirds happy:

Wild columbine

Flowering shrubs, like dogwoods and serviceberries

Phlox

Irises

Oaks, birches, and poplars are favored for nest-building

Northern bush honeysuckle

American honeysuckle

Wild honeysuckle

Swamp honeysuckle

Mountain honeysuckle

Wild bergamot

Orange jewelweed

Cardinal flower

Great blue lobelia

Hairy beardtongue

Obedient plant

Maine Audobon also notes on its website that hummingbirds do show a preference for flowers that are pink, orange, and red, hence why hummingbird feeders are generally red.

For more information about maintaining a hummingbird feeder throughout the season, click here.

You can find the interactive hummingbird migration map here.