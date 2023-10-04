Seedlings with master gardener Tom Witwicki

Gardening with Gutner heads to the greenhouse of master gardener Tom Witwicki to learn more about starting seedlings.

MAINE, USA — Starting your own seedlings is easier than you think, and master gardener Tom Witwicki thinks the work is worth the effort.

"One is the cost. Obviously less expensive to buy a seed packet. The other is the varieties that's available as a seed whereas it may not be available locally. Thirdly, timing. You can raise the seedlings for when you actually want to plant them in the garden. You don't have to rely on the greenhouse to make those available. And lastly, it's a lot of fun!" the master gardener said.

Witwicki started with soil. He makes his own combination of potting soil.

Tom's potting soil mix:

Witwicki emphasizes using a peat-free medium because extracting peat releases carbon and destroys natural habitat.

Place your seeds on top of the soil and then lightly cover with just a thin layer of more soil.

"What's important is you want to have good soil contact with the seeds," Witwicki explained.

Then, place what you planted your seeds in on a tray with water. Tom likes for the seed pots to absorb from the bottom because watering from the top displaces the seeds and provides consistent moisture.

Next, either put it under growing lights or use a sunny window. If you use a window, be prepared to turn the tray of seedlings often so they don't become leggy.

The first leaves to appear once the seeds have germinated are called the cotyledon. Witwicki said to wait for that first true leaf to develop because at that point it has enough of a root ball to transplant to a larger container.

The master gardener then used a small tool to scoop out the seedling and transfer it to the larger container.

Some seedlings can go right into the soil from there, but others, like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant, have one more transplant into an even larger container before they are put outside, Witwicki instructed.

"The tender plants have to wait until settled weather. Traditionally, Memorial Day is the day around here. But things like lettuce and broccoli and onions can go out in late April," Witwicki explained.

