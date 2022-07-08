South Portland park tests positive for toxic algae

Cyanobacteria, which is linked with the algae, have been found in Hinckley Park for the fourth straight year.

For the fourth year in a row, harmful algae have been found in South Portland's Hinckley Park. The algae called cyanobacteria can be extremely toxic to humans and dogs.

"Just checked Hinckley Park again this morning and found that the Cyanobacteria bloom is now active. We are posting the signs around the park to inform people. Please remember to stay away from the water and keep dogs from drinking or swimming! It can be very harmful to dogs if ingested and can result in death," the post said.

According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, small amounts of toxins can cause mild reactions like a rash and fever. However, severe reactions and death of pets or livestock have been reported from many locations outside of Maine, the Maine DEP’s website says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the most frequently reported signs in dogs exposed to cyanobacterial blooms are gastrointestinal, such as vomiting and foaming at the mouth. Exposure can also cause lethargy and neurologic symptoms, including stumbling, behavior changes, spastic twitching, loss of coordination, ataxia, violent tremors, partial paralysis, and respiratory paralysis.

Liver injury, including hepatoenteritis and necrotic hepatic lesions, and petechial hemorrhage of the heart have been reported in animals exposed to cyanotoxins.

