Early morning fire destroys Brunswick home

Firefighters struggled to contain the fire because the home on Woodward Point was far from any fire hydrants.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A home on Chase Lane, on Woodward Point, was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 2 Chase Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday to find the two-story home already well-involved, Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said in a release.

The only resident of the home had already escaped without injury.

Brillant said he called crews from Topsham, Bath, West Bath, Freeport, Lisbon, Durham, Phippsburg, and Woolwich to assist.

Because the house was outside the town's fire hydrant district, firefighters had had to use trucks to get water to the scene.

The fire was officially under control at 2 a.m. Friday, and crews cleared the scene at 4:45 a.m.

The Cape Cod-style home, built in 1984, is assessed at $185,519, according to property tax records.