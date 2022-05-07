Missing Sanford trio spotted on Walmart surveillance video

Sanford police told NEWS CENTER Maine the trio was seen at a Walmart, but officials are not saying the town where the Walmart is located.

SANFORD, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired July 5, 2022.

A missing Sanford woman, her daughter, and a man her family describes as her ex-boyfriend were spotted on surveillance video Friday.

Sanford police told NEWS CENTER Maine the trio was seen at a Walmart, but officials are not saying the town where the Walmart is located.

The family of Jill Sidebotham spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday, five days after the disappearance of Jill, her 2-year-old daughter, and who her family described as her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen.

Police said Thursday there is no suspicion of anything nefarious but called the situation "unusual." They added that they've been receiving a lot of tips about it.

Reta Lyman, Jill's oldest sister, said the last time Jill contacted her family was Tuesday, June 28.

"I'm not sure if maybe we misunderstood something. ... But I don't think she would pull this," Reta Lyman said.

"I'm the oldest. I'm supposed to be the one that looks after them, but I can't. ... I don't know what to do," she added. "She's a good mom. ... We need her back."

Sanford police said the trio was camping in the Phillips area in Franklin County. Jill's family said they were supposed to return home on June 30.

The family was seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with the Maine license plate 1563VJ, according to a Facebook post by Sanford police.

Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, said leaving for such a long period of time is not common behavior for his daughter.

"I was worried the second my wife told me what they were doing. ... I hate to say it, but I don't trust the guy. There have been past issues with him," the father said.

Sanford police told NEWS CENTER Maine they contacted every county agency to be on the lookout for the trio.

"We're really scared right now," Ron Sidebotham said. "Not knowing is almost as bad as if something bad did happen. Not knowing is just eating away and eating away."

Sanford police are requesting tips from the public. Police ask that anyone who may have information call 207-324-9170.