Dashcam video: Maine sheriff's office wrangles loose horse

A suspect on the run doesn't always mean a human on the run.

LIMINGTON, Maine — Sgt. David Chauvette of the York County Sheriff's office was driving through a neighborhood in Limington Thursday morning when he encountered a majestic white horse named Dexter running freely.

Chauvette jumped into action and commenced a pursuit of the suspect, trying several times to coax him off of people's lawns. After several minutes of twists and turns, Dexter's owner joined in the chase, and the horse was captured soon after that.