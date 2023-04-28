Dashcam video: Maine sheriff's office wrangles loose horse

LIMINGTON, Maine — Sgt. David Chauvette of the York County Sheriff's office was driving through a neighborhood in Limington Thursday morning when he encountered a majestic white horse named Dexter running freely.
Chauvette jumped into action and commenced a pursuit of the suspect, trying several times to coax him off of people's lawns. After several minutes of twists and turns, Dexter's owner joined in the chase, and the horse was captured soon after that.
Given the time of year, one can only assume Dexter was bound for Churchill Downs for the running of the 149th Kentucky Derby. Hopefully there's a TV in the barn.
