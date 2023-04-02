x
Jogger injured by loose cow in Farmington

The woman told officers that she was about to jog on the Whistle Stop Trail when she was charged by the animal, according to a news release.
Credit: Farmington Police Department
A 43-year-old woman out jogging was allegedly charged by a cow in Farmington Friday.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A 43-year-old woman was injured by a loose cow in Farmington on Friday. 

Police said they received a call at approximately 3 p.m. from a woman who said she was injured by the bovine. The Farmington Police Department, North Star Ambulance, and an animal control officer responded to the call. 

The woman reportedly told police she was preparing to jog on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington when she was charged by the animal. 

According to a news release from the Farmington Police Department, she was lifted off the ground by the bovine's horns, but she escaped into a nearby tree line. 

The release added that during the attack she received a small laceration that needed stitches, but she did not take an ambulance to the hospital. 

The owner of the loose cow was contacted, and it was secured along with a large pig. 

The District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine if charges will be brought against the owner of the cow. 

