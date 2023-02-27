Update: Charges pending after bison escape in Aroostook County

One bison remains unaccounted for, police said.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — One bison is still on the loose after three escaped in Aroostook County, raising concerns for public safety.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of loose bison on Route 167, also known as Presque Isle Road, according to a news release from the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

Officers reportedly tried to contact the owner but were not successful.

Police said several breaks in the fence may have caused the bison to escape from their enclosure. Two volunteers reportedly assisted police with repairing the fence to prevent future incidents.

"These types of incidents create a difficult situation for all involved as the animals are quite large, cannot be captured or trailered, and need to be pushed back to their pen utilizing the roadway," police said. "We are thankful there were no injuries during this incident."

Police were assisted by the Maine Warden Service, Forest Service, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle Police Dept, Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue, and local snowmobiler Gary Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending, police said.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious on the road as one bison remains missing.

Update: 1:11PM: The Bison are on the hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle. We are... Posted by Fort Fairfield Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023