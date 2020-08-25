Local Disabled American Veterans chapter honors longest-serving member

DAV Maine Chapter 6 honored Richard Proulx Tuesday. Proulx is a WWII veteran and been with the organization for 72 years.

MAINE, USA — It's been 100 years since the founding of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization. For the last century, the non-profit has worked with more than one million veterans around the country and right here in Maine.

The local DAV section, Maine Chapter 6, had plenty of events planned this summer to celebrate the centennial anniversary. But due to the number of COVID-19 restrictions, most were canceled.

Rob McQuillan is the Department Commander for the State of Maine DAV. He said if any events could happen this year, this Tuesday celebration at the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor was one of them.

“We thought it was important to jump through whatever necessary precautions to recognize the service of that veteran," McQuillan said.

That veteran being 94-year-old Richard Proulx. Proulx fought in Germany during World War II, including fighting in the deceive Battle of the Bulge.

Besides his accomplishments on the battlefield, Proulx has been a lifetime member of the DAV for 72-years, making him the longest-serving member in the state.

Craig Florey is the Commander of the Chapter 6 DAV. He said it's important to honor our veterans who fought for our freedom and who sacrificed everything for us.

“We feel its important for them to know we’re still thinking about them," Florey added. “That’s why we have what we have today and the freedom to do what we do today.”

Along with gifts from the DAV, Senator Susan Collins (R) presented Proulx with an American flag that flew over the Capitol Building gin Washington D.C. in his honor.

"Mr. Proulx represents those veterans who gave so much and sacrificed so much to serve our country," Collins said.

Proulx offered some advice to everyone at home.