Six "swab and send" COVID-19 testing sites to open across Maine this week

Locations include Brunswick, Kittery, Norway, Damariscotta, Rockport and Farmington.

MAINE, USA — As Maine continues its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the state is set to launch six new "swab and send" locations this week.

There are now 27 swab and send site sponsored by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services across the state.

Funding for the sites comes from $52 million dollars of federal funds allocated to preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Maine

All locations offer free tests to eligible Mainers with or without symptoms.

"Creating Maine-based testing capacity is especially important as national laboratories struggle to handle other states' surge of COVID-19 cases," Maine DHHS Communications Specialist Jackie Farwell said. "And prevents the Maine State lab from experiencing the shortages of testing supplies and re-agents that occurred early in the pandemic."

#HappeningToday Good morning! We’re live in Kittery today where new COVID-19 test launches at the Maine Visitor Center on I-95. It’s one of 6 DHHS sponsored locations launching this week. Details ahead on @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/nFC4qh0oq2 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 25, 2020

According to DHHS, with these new locations going live this week, 90% of Mainers live within 30 minutes of a COVID-19 testing site.

The 27 DHHS-sponsored swab and send sites are:

Augusta: MaineGeneral

Bangor: Northern Light

Bar Harbor: MDI Hospital (currently operational for frontline workforce testing for participating businesses)

Belfast: Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC)

Blue Hill: Northern Light

Brewer: PCHC

Brunswick: MaineHealth (operational on August 24)

Calais: Calais Regional Hospital

Damariscotta: MaineHealth (operational on August 26)

Dover-Foxcroft: Northern Light

Ellsworth: Northern Light

Farmington: MaineHealth (operational on August 27 )

Fort Kent: Northern Maine Medical Center

Greenville: Northern Light

Kittery: Promerica Health (mobile, operational on August 25)

Lincoln: Penobscot Valley Hospital

Norway: MaineHealth (operational on August 25 )

Old Town: PCHC

Portland: Northern Light

Pittsfield: Northern Light

Presque Isle: Northern Light

Rockport: MaineHealth (operational on August 27 )

Sanford: York County Community Action Corp./Nasson Health Care

Skowhegan: Redington-Fairview General Hospital (operational in mid-September)

South Portland: Northern Light (mobile)

Waterville: Northern Light

Westbrook: City of Westbrook

The Department is also separately supporting York Hospital in its drive-through point-of-care testing site which has been open since July 1, 2020.