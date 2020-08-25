More than 30,000 without power as storm hits Maine

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 23,000 outages, while Versant Power says around 6,700 are without power.

MAINE, USA — Much of Maine's coastal towns are under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon. Heavy wind has downed trees, leaving thousands of Mainers without power.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting 23,427 customers are without power as of around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with a majority of the outages in Kennebec, Knox, Oxford, and York counties.

Versant Power, formerly known as Emera Maine, estimates 6,743 of its customers are without power from the storm. A majority of Versant's outages are in Penobscot County.

Versant says crews are working to restore service.

"Service should be restored to most customers in the Old Town-Orono area fairly quickly as operators make adjustments to isolate the outage to the immediate area where a tree has fallen and broken two utility poles," Versant said in a release.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton says the storm will be offshore by around 6 p.m.

Keep track of CMP outages with its outage map, and click here for Versant's outage map.

Do you have photos or videos of the storm or damage caused by the storm? Share them with us using the Near ME tool on our mobile app.