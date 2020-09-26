3...2...100: Maine astronaut included on TIME Magazine's Most Influential People of 2020 list

Jessica Meir shares her spot on TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People with astronaut Christina Koch.

MAINE, USA — Mainer and astronaut Jessica Meir has landed...on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Meir shared the news on social media Wednesday with photos of her and Christina Koch, the astronaut with whom she made the first all-female spacewalk, framed in the iconic TIME Magazine red border. The women share a spot on the list.

During these tumultuous times evoking such monumental contributions, from front line workers to those standing for social equity, we are beyond words seeing our @NASA faces within this iconic red border. Thank you for your devotion awardees. Thank you @time. #TIME100 pic.twitter.com/aUca6dtiGf — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) September 23, 2020

TIME's write-up of the women was written by former astronaut Mae Jemison, who was the first Black woman in space.

There will be eight special magazine covers for the occasion. Those on the cover include: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O'Sullivan, performer Megan Thee Stallion, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, The Weeknd, actress Gabrielle Union and athlete Dwyane Wade, the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen.

To top off Meir's historical week, the NASA astronaut tweeted Friday to celebrate the one year anniversary of when made her first journey to space.

One year ago today - launching to @Space_Station with an incredible crew, @astro_hazzaa #OlegSkripochka. Thank you for the most exceptional experience of my life @nasa @roscosmos @gctc_ru @MBRSpaceCentre and to all those that paved the way. Photos by @ingallsimages pic.twitter.com/7mALQfAuTS — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) September 25, 2020

Meir arrived aboard the International Space Station on September 25, 2019, and spent 29 weeks in orbit. She was later joined by York, Maine native Chris Cassidy on April 9, 2020. That also marked the first time two Mainers lived in space at once.

Meir returned to an Earth very different from the one she left. But, even with the coronavirus pandemic, Meir told Stephen Colbert just days before her return that, "It will be great to see everybody on the ground again, even if it is from a distance."

But before she was able to socially distance with the rest of us, Dr. Meir made a Hollywood connection.

To prepare actress Hilary Swank for her role in Netflix's new sci-fi drama Away, the streaming service arranged for Swank to speak with Meir back in February. The interview was released on September 9.

Watch the interview below: