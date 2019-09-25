BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan — Caribou's Jessica Meir, a NASA astronaut, will make her first journey to space Wednesday, and you'll be able to watch all of it live.

A Soyuz MS-15 rocket carrying Meir, Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka and United Arab Emirates’ Hazzaa Ali Almansoori is set for launch at 9:57 a.m. ET.

They'll lift off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome and arrive about six hours later at the International Space Station.

Meir's expected to stay aboard the ISS for more than six months.

NEWS CENTER Maine will provide live coverage of Meir's journey both on the web and social media, as well as subsequent, reflective broadcast coverage.

NASA's live stream can be found here.

Here are Expedition 61's details:

Launch time: 9:57 AM ET / 6:57 p.m. local

(NASA coverage begins 9 AM ET)

Astronauts:

- NASA's Jessica Meir

- Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka

- United Arab Emirates’ Hazzaa Ali Almansoori

Spacecraft: Soyuz MS-15

Location: Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan

Destination: International Space Station

Journey: Four orbits, six hours

ISS docking: 3:45 PM ET

(NASA coverage begins 3 PM ET)

ISS hatch opening: 5:45 PM ET

(NASA coverage begins at 5 PM ET)

Meir's expected tenure aboard ISS: 6+ months

Jessica Meir stories on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: