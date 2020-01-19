PORTLAND, Maine — Clay's post of the week has to do with space, a.k.a. the final frontier. By now you've probably heard about Space Force, the sixth independent U.S. military branch that became official back in December. This week, the Department of Defense tweeted a sneak peek of the new Space Force uniforms:

This prompted plenty of Twitter users to express their own ideas about what the Space Force uniforms should look like:

Politics aside, some of the suggestions are really funny. If you're into humor, click on the thread!

Jess's post will tug at your heartstrings and send you right back to your childhood:

Winnie the Pooh day was on January 18. It is celebrated annually on creator A.A. Milne's birthday. To celebrate, lots of people jumped online to share a favorite quote or life lesson. Who's your favorite Winnie the Pooh character?

It was a STORM CENTER weekend, and Ryan's post will make you thankful we only got six inches or so here in Maine:

This is a time lapse video of a car in St. John's. Newfoundland, Canada that shows a car being completely engulfed by snow. The unprecedented snowfall had people using the hashtag #Stormageddon online with pictures and videos illustrating just how much snow hit the area. It's going to take a big scrapper to clear off that vehicle!

Did you see an interesting social post this week? We'd love to see it! Send it to us at morningreport@newscentermaine.com. We might use it on air during our Sunday Social segment.

