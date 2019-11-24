PORTLAND, Maine — There's a lot to be thankful for as we head toward Thanksgiving. Jess's post has to do with a young student who is especially grateful after receiving the gift of color:

As you can see in this video, the student, whose name is Johnathan, can't hold back the tears. His principal brought in special glasses so Johnathan could look at all the colors in the classroom. This post went viral, with hundreds of people writing in to see how they could help purchase more pairs of these glasses for Johnathan to keep. Johnathan got his own pair, and then some. His family set up a Go Fund Me page, and so far they've raised more than $20,000 -- all of which they are donating to the Enchroma Foundation, a non-profit that provides these glasses to kids in need. Click here if you would like to donate. This is a great post to remind us that we have a lot to be thankful for.

Clay's post has to do with trendy headphones falling out of ears:

An artist created Air Pod stickers and placed them on the streets of New York. These little guys are pretty expensive, so plenty of people leaned over to try and scoop up a fallen pod only to find it stuck to the ground. These might be good to hold onto for April Fools' Day!

Ryan's post is Thanksgiving-themed. Do you have any weird foods that are a staple of your holiday dinner?

This woman thought everyone ate "Seafoam Salad" at Thanksgiving. It's made of lime jello, pears and cream cheese... yum? This tweet was in response to a call for weird Thanksgiving traditions on Twitter. Ryan's grandmother's "Gunk" fits the mold. Click the video above to see why he might not be invited to Thanksgiving dinner this year!

