Indiana couple finds Maine community in 'Quarantine Karaoke'

Anneliese and Ali Klausing are playing shows in Portland, Howland, and Boothbay Harbor from September 4-6, 2020.

PORTLAND, Maine — A couple that has become quite well known in the 'Quarantine Karaoke' Facebook group is in Maine this weekend to meet some members of their new community in person—and make some music.

Anneliese and Ali Klausing are from Indiana and have racked up thousands of views on their videos. Anneliese sings and Ali plays the guitar—and they do everything from oldie covers to original songs.

The Klausings say sometimes their two kids or one of their pets (two pigs, two dogs, and a cat) will make an appearance in the videos—and people seem to appreciate the authenticity, especially in a time when many of us feel alone.

The Klausings are playing at Stroudwater Distillery in Portland on Friday, in Howland on Saturday, and at the lobster wharf in Boothbay Harbor from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday. They are limiting capacities to 50 people, as a precaution against COVID-19, and say seats are sold out, but there is a wait-list.

Each seat costs five dollars, and the Klausings say part of that money will be going to Meals for Maine, a nonprofit created during the pandemic, and the Center for Grieving Children.

The couple describes their sound as a blend of singer-songwriter, acoustic, country, and folk. Music has been a big part of their relationship—they met in 2016 when Ali went to one of the shows that Anneliese's band was playing. Anneliese says she could tell Ali knew all of the words to one of the first songs she sang, which was rare—and after connecting with each other online, the rest was history.

The Klausings say they're excited to be in Maine where Quarantine Karaoke began, especially after connecting positively with so many people.

"Every time we get on there and [sing], we’re so happy we did it because honestly the people are so genuine," Anneliese told NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom.

"It is worldwide, and I think it is very healing, and I think that music brings out the vulnerabilities and acknowledges pain and suffering," Ali added. "It's okay to go through a tough time... We’re all kind of going through it together, you know? It’s nice to know you’re not alone."

Anneliese and Ali both took COVID-19 tests before traveling to Maine that came back negative. They are asking that everyone at their shows follow proper CDC guidelines.